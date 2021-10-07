GRSE signs pact to develop 3 docks of Kolkata port

Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Ltd (GRSE), a defence PSU, on Thursday signed an agreement with Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMPK) to develop and use three dry docks at Khidderpore area of the city.

The concession agreement was signed in the presence of Ports and Shipping Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, a GRSE statement said.

As per the agreement, GRSE will upgrade, operate and manage the infrastructural facilities at the docks of the SMPK for their effective utilisation, the statement said.

The agreement will play a vital role in abetting the strategic growth plans for both the companies in addition to revenue generation from the ship repair and refit of defence and commercial segments, predominantly in the Eastern Region, it said.

This collaboration will also contribute to the future strategy of GRSE to take on additional shipbuilding activities including repair and refit of ships, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)