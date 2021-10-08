At least 30 injured in trains collision in Tunisia -Mosaique Radio

At least 30 people were injured in a two trains collision in the Tunisian capital on Thursday, Tunisian Radio Mosaique reported.

Injured were transferred to two hospitals for medical care, Mosaique said.

There were no further details on the cause of the accident.

Also Read: Four Tunisian parties say president has lost his legitimacy

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)