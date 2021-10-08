Left Menu

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 08-10-2021 02:33 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 02:28 IST
At least 30 injured in trains collision in Tunisia -Mosaique Radio
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
At least 30 people were injured in a two trains collision in the Tunisian capital on Thursday, Tunisian Radio Mosaique reported.

Injured were transferred to two hospitals for medical care, Mosaique said.

There were no further details on the cause of the accident.

