Left Menu

U.S. Treasury says Ireland tax decision puts global minimum tax within reach

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-10-2021 02:51 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 02:51 IST
U.S. Treasury says Ireland tax decision puts global minimum tax within reach
  • Country:
  • United States

Ireland's decision to drop its opposition to a revamp of global tax rules puts the world on course for a "generational achievement" of a global minimum tax that will boost U.S. competitiveness, a U.S. Treasury spokesperson said on Thursday.

The spokesperson said in a statement that the global minimum tax "would create a more level playing field so jobs and investment can flourish, and produce reliable revenues to fund programs that will benefit working and middle class families."

Another Treasury official, who also said Treasury was pleased with Ireland's decision, said the 15% agreed global minimum tax rate would be a floor, not a ceiling, allowing countries to set higher rates to suit their needs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pill; White House adviser: Pfizer vaccine for kids may be ready by Thanksgiving and more

Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pil...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in Indian Wells; Motor racing-F1 veteran Grosjean passes Indy 500 rookie test and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in I...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, more vaccine needed, says health agency; WHO backs malaria vaccine rollout for Africa's children in major breakthrough and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, m...

 Global
4
U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021