Left Menu

Republican lawmakers accuse White House of pressuring airlines on vaccines

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2021 04:25 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 04:25 IST
Republican lawmakers accuse White House of pressuring airlines on vaccines

Two senior U.S. lawmakers on Thursday accused the White House of pressuring U.S. airlines to require their employees be vaccinated for COVID-19 by a Dec. 8 deadline for federal contractors or face firing.

Representative Sam Graves, top Republican on the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, and Garrett Graves, senior Republican on the aviation subcommittee, wrote President Joe Biden on Thursday, saying it "is unacceptable that your administration is using the threat of contractual measures as a coercion to single out American workers in a vital national industry." The lawmakers, who are not related, cited a Reuters story reporting that White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients had called the chief executives of American Airlines, Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines on Sept. 30, urging them to follow United Airlines' lead in mandating employee vaccines.

Zients on Wednesday praised airlinesfor mandating vaccines. "Vaccination requirements work. New data reinforces that fact each day," he said. Three of the airlines and the White House declined comment. Southwest did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Both Southwest Airlines and American Airlines have since announced they will meet the Dec. 8 deadline for federal contractors. Delta Chief Executive Ed Bastian said on Sunday that the airline has not madea decision. President Joe Biden on Thursday https://www.reuters.com/world/us/biden-tout-vaccine-mandates-large-companies-chicago-trip-2021-10-07 was in Illinois to tout vaccines and praised United's vaccine mandate after meeting with United CEO Scott Kirby.

The letter noted Congress since March 2020 awarded U.S. airlines a total of $54 billion in taxpayer funding for payroll costs, which only ended last week. "We strongly urge you to rethink this ill-conceived mandate which will result in the termination of employees whose jobs were saved over the last 18 months at enormous taxpayer expense," they wrote.

"This unilateral mandate and arbitrary deadline will serve only to disrupt airline operations and increase the likelihood of canceled flights." Biden signed an executive order last month requiring federal contractors to mandate employee vaccines, with the White House later setting the Dec. 8 deadline.

A growing number of federal contractors are opting to comply, with IBM announcing Thursday it would mandate employee vaccines.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pill; White House adviser: Pfizer vaccine for kids may be ready by Thanksgiving and more

Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pil...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in Indian Wells; Motor racing-F1 veteran Grosjean passes Indy 500 rookie test and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in I...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, more vaccine needed, says health agency; WHO backs malaria vaccine rollout for Africa's children in major breakthrough and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, m...

 Global
4
U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021