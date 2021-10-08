PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Oct. 8

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. Headlines

- BA pilots back deal to open new lower-cost subsidiary at Gatwick https://on.ft.com/3iJ4PNj - NatWest pleads guilty to failing to stop alleged money laundering https://on.ft.com/3FsAhsX

- Ofgem hints at UK energy price cap reform and tighter regulation of suppliers https://on.ft.com/3DjXNX7 - UK regulator warns companies over alternative accounting measures https://on.ft.com/3mBq4BM

Overview - British Airways pilots have backed a deal with management over opening a new subsidiary at Gatwick, reviving the possibility of the airline moving to a lower-cost operation for its European flights from the airport.

- UK's National Westminster Bank Plc pleaded guilty to failing to prevent alleged money laundering in a London court and could face a 340 million pounds ($462.88 million) fine. - UK's Office of Gas and Electricity Markets chief executive Jonathan Brearley has said he would review the way Britain's energy price cap works as rise in wholesale gas prices have left customers facing a sharp increase in bills.

- The UK accounting regulator has warned companies about their use of non-standard metrics after a review found almost half had given too much prominence to measures such as "underlying" profits, whose meaning may be unclear to investors. ($1 = 0.7345 pounds) (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom)

