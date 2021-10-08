Left Menu

China stocks rise on strong services data, easing Sino-U.S. tensions

** Activity in China's services sector returned to growth in September as a major COVID-19 outbreak in the eastern province of Jiangsu receded, a private-sector survey showed on Friday, offering some support to a slowing economy. ** But tourism data during the Golden Week holiday was weak, fueling hopes for more policy easing.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 08-10-2021 10:51 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 10:37 IST
China stocks rise on strong services data, easing Sino-U.S. tensions
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • China

Chinese shares rose on Friday after a week-long national holiday, helped by encouraging service sector data and easing political tensions with the United States. The CSI300 index rose 1.1% to 4,918.45 points at the end of the morning session, while the Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.3% to 3,579.96 points.

The Hang Seng index dropped 0.3% to 24,636.46 points. The Hong Kong China Enterprises Index lost 0.3% to 8,690.51. ** Activity in China's services sector returned to growth in September as a major COVID-19 outbreak in the eastern province of Jiangsu receded, a private-sector survey showed on Friday, offering some support to a slowing economy.

** But tourism data during the Golden Week holiday was weak, fueling hopes for more policy easing. ** "Sluggish golden week data bode poorly for retail sales growth in October," Nomura analysts said in a note. "We expect Beijing to ramp up its monetary and fiscal support."

** The consumer staples and the tourism shares jumped more than 4% each. ** The U.S. and China have agreed in principle for their presidents to hold a virtual meeting before year's end after high-level talks meant to improve communication between the two big powers.

** The coal sub-index slumped 5.1%, after China's top coal region has told mines to boost output immediately, the latest attempt by authorities to boost coal supply amid record-high prices and shortages of electricity. ** In Hong Kong, Li Ning Co and WuXi Biologics Inc fell 8.7% and 5.7%, respectively, dragging the Hang Seng Index lower.

** Index heavyweight Alibaba Group jumped 3.3%, lifting the city's benchmark up 61 points. ** The healthcare sub-index, the energy sub-index, the industrial sub-index, and the utility sub-index declined more than 2%.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pill; White House adviser: Pfizer vaccine for kids may be ready by Thanksgiving and more

Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pil...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in Indian Wells; Motor racing-F1 veteran Grosjean passes Indy 500 rookie test and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in I...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, more vaccine needed, says health agency; WHO backs malaria vaccine rollout for Africa's children in major breakthrough and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, m...

 Global
4
U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021