Sensex rises 187 points ahead of RBI's Monetary Policy Committee meet
Ahead of the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee meeting today, the BSE Sensex jumped by 187 points and is trading at 59,864.
ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-10-2021 10:38 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 10:38 IST
- Country:
- India
Meanwhile, the Nifty opened at 17,867. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
