RBI projects Consumer Price Index inflation at 5.3 pc for FY 2022
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has projected the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation at 5.3 per cent for the financial year 2022.
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has projected the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation at 5.3 per cent for the financial year 2022. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, addressing a press conference here on Friday, informed that the CPI inflation for the first quarter of the financial year (FY) 2022-23 is projected at 5.2 per cent.
"The projection for real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth is retained at 9.5 per cent for FY 2021-22. This consists of 7.9 per cent in the second quarter, 6.8 per cent in the third quarter and 6.1 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2021-22," Das said. He further informed that the real GDP growth for the first quarter of FY 2022-23 is projected at 17.2 per cent.
Meanwhile, the RBI on Friday kept the repo rate unchanged for the eighth time straight and continued with an accommodative stance. The repo rate -- the central bank's lending rate -- remains unchanged at 4 per cent and the reverse repo rate -- borrowing rate -- at 3.35 per cent. (ANI)
