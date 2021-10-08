Left Menu

RBI projects Consumer Price Index inflation at 5.3 pc for FY 2022

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has projected the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation at 5.3 per cent for the financial year 2022.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-10-2021 11:00 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 11:00 IST
RBI projects Consumer Price Index inflation at 5.3 pc for FY 2022
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has projected the Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation at 5.3 per cent for the financial year 2022. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, addressing a press conference here on Friday, informed that the CPI inflation for the first quarter of the financial year (FY) 2022-23 is projected at 5.2 per cent.

"The projection for real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth is retained at 9.5 per cent for FY 2021-22. This consists of 7.9 per cent in the second quarter, 6.8 per cent in the third quarter and 6.1 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2021-22," Das said. He further informed that the real GDP growth for the first quarter of FY 2022-23 is projected at 17.2 per cent.

Meanwhile, the RBI on Friday kept the repo rate unchanged for the eighth time straight and continued with an accommodative stance. The repo rate -- the central bank's lending rate -- remains unchanged at 4 per cent and the reverse repo rate -- borrowing rate -- at 3.35 per cent. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pill; White House adviser: Pfizer vaccine for kids may be ready by Thanksgiving and more

Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pil...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in Indian Wells; Motor racing-F1 veteran Grosjean passes Indy 500 rookie test and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in I...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, more vaccine needed, says health agency; WHO backs malaria vaccine rollout for Africa's children in major breakthrough and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, m...

 Global
4
U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021