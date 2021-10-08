Left Menu

Sensex rallies over 500 pts to reclaim 60,200 level after RBI policy outcome

Equity benchmark Sensex rallied over 500 points in morning trade on Friday, after the Reserve Bank maintained an accommodative stance and kept key interest rates unchanged in its bi-monthly monetary policy review.After reclaiming the 60,200 level, the 30-share Sensex was trading 524 points or 0.88 per cent higher at 60,201.83.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-10-2021 11:14 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 11:11 IST
Sensex rallies over 500 pts to reclaim 60,200 level after RBI policy outcome
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Equity benchmark Sensex rallied over 500 points in morning trade on Friday, after the Reserve Bank maintained an accommodative stance and kept key interest rates unchanged in its bi-monthly monetary policy review.

After reclaiming the 60,200 level, the 30-share Sensex was trading 524 points or 0.88 percent higher at 60,201.83. Similarly, the Nifty rose 149.45 points or 0.84 percent to 17,939.80.

Tata Steel was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising over 2 percent, followed by Infosys, TCS, Reliance Industries, HCL Tech, and Bajaj Auto.

On the other hand, HUL, NTPC, Titan, and Nestle India were the laggards.

Rate-sensitive banking and auto indices were trading on a positive note, while the realty index was in the red.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has decided to keep the benchmark interest rate unchanged at 4 percent but maintained an accommodative stance even as the economy is showing signs of recovery after the second COVID wave.

This is the eighth time in a row that the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), headed by RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, has maintained the status quo.

The RBI policy, as expected, remained cautious and in a wait-and-watch mode, said Suvodeep Rakshit, Senior Economist, Kotak Institutional Equities.

''Even as it increased the quantum under the 14-day variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auctions and opened the option of 28-day VRRR auctions, it adequately sounded out on its dovishness and the need to ensure liquidity conditions remain comfortable," he noted.

He does not see the RBI in a hurry to normalize liquidity conditions as well as the reverse repo rate in the near term. ''We continue to see the February policy as the earliest period of review for the RBI to narrow the policy rate corridor by raising the reverse repo rate.''

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pill; White House adviser: Pfizer vaccine for kids may be ready by Thanksgiving and more

Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pil...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in Indian Wells; Motor racing-F1 veteran Grosjean passes Indy 500 rookie test and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in I...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, more vaccine needed, says health agency; WHO backs malaria vaccine rollout for Africa's children in major breakthrough and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, m...

 Global
4
U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021