Left Menu

Indian Fintech Lending Has Been Resilient During Pandemic in FY20-21: Equifax - SIDBI Report

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India SIDBI and Equifax India launched the third edition of Fintech Pulse, a quarterly publication introduced in 2021 that highlights key trends of the fast-growing NBFC Non-Banking Financial Company fintech segment.Fintech Pulse aims to provide insights on trends within the Indian fintech industry from disbursements to delinquencies to top growing states and top loan categories.Key highlights of the latest report include The Indian fintech outstanding portfolio has shown a decline of 3 YoY.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-10-2021 11:19 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 11:14 IST
Indian Fintech Lending Has Been Resilient During Pandemic in FY20-21: Equifax - SIDBI Report
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • India

Business Wire India SIDBI and Equifax India launched the third edition of "Fintech Pulse," a quarterly publication introduced in 2021 that highlights key trends of the fast-growing NBFC (Non-Banking Financial Company) fintech segment.

"Fintech Pulse" aims to provide insights on trends within the Indian fintech industry – from disbursements to delinquencies to top growing states and top loan categories.

Key highlights of the latest report include: The Indian fintech outstanding portfolio has shown a decline of 3% YoY. Personal loans outstanding portfolio has declined 9% YoY, while business loans outstanding portfolio grew by 8% YoY. Consumer and personal loans continue to be strong for NBFC-Fintechs with an 84% share of active loans. Consumer loans constitute 44% by several loans, and personal loans constitute 30% by value within the fintech loans. Business loans had the highest average ticket size of ~ Rs 6 lacs followed by personal loans at ~ Rs 15K and consumer loans at ~ Rs 9K. Urban geography has the highest fintech portfolio outstanding at 50%. Delinquencies rose by around 300 bp from Mar-20 to Mar-21 with all loan types have shown an increase in delinquencies.

On the launch, Shri KM Nanaiah, Managing Director, Equifax Credit Information Services Pvt. Ltd. and Country Leader, Equifax India, and MEA, said, "We are very pleased to present the third edition of 'Fintech Pulse' in partnership with SIDBI. This edition sheds light on how NBFC-Fintech lending fared pre and post-pandemic. In addition, the report has greater insights on the impact of moratorium with a section devoted to it." ABOUT EQUIFAX INC.

At Equifax (NYSE: EFX), we believe knowledge drives progress. As a global data, analytics, and technology company, we play an essential role in the global economy by helping financial institutions, companies, employers, and government agencies make critical decisions with greater confidence. Our unique blend of differentiated data, analytics, and cloud technology drive insights to power decisions to move people forward. Headquartered in Atlanta and supported by more than 12,000 employees worldwide, Equifax operates or has investments in 24 countries in North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific region. For more information, visit Equifax.com.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pill; White House adviser: Pfizer vaccine for kids may be ready by Thanksgiving and more

Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pil...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in Indian Wells; Motor racing-F1 veteran Grosjean passes Indy 500 rookie test and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in I...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, more vaccine needed, says health agency; WHO backs malaria vaccine rollout for Africa's children in major breakthrough and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, m...

 Global
4
U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021