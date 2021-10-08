Indian Fintech Lending Has Been Resilient During Pandemic in FY20-21: Equifax - SIDBI Report

Business Wire India SIDBI and Equifax India launched the third edition of "Fintech Pulse," a quarterly publication introduced in 2021 that highlights key trends of the fast-growing NBFC (Non-Banking Financial Company) fintech segment.

"Fintech Pulse" aims to provide insights on trends within the Indian fintech industry – from disbursements to delinquencies to top growing states and top loan categories.

Key highlights of the latest report include: The Indian fintech outstanding portfolio has shown a decline of 3% YoY. Personal loans outstanding portfolio has declined 9% YoY, while business loans outstanding portfolio grew by 8% YoY. Consumer and personal loans continue to be strong for NBFC-Fintechs with an 84% share of active loans. Consumer loans constitute 44% by several loans, and personal loans constitute 30% by value within the fintech loans. Business loans had the highest average ticket size of ~ Rs 6 lacs followed by personal loans at ~ Rs 15K and consumer loans at ~ Rs 9K. Urban geography has the highest fintech portfolio outstanding at 50%. Delinquencies rose by around 300 bp from Mar-20 to Mar-21 with all loan types have shown an increase in delinquencies.

On the launch, Shri KM Nanaiah, Managing Director, Equifax Credit Information Services Pvt. Ltd. and Country Leader, Equifax India, and MEA, said, "We are very pleased to present the third edition of 'Fintech Pulse' in partnership with SIDBI. This edition sheds light on how NBFC-Fintech lending fared pre and post-pandemic. In addition, the report has greater insights on the impact of moratorium with a section devoted to it." ABOUT EQUIFAX INC.

