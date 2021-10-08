Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2021 12:02 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 11:56 IST
Delhi airport to resume flight operations at T1 terminal from Oct 31
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Delhi airport will resume flight operations at its T1 terminal from October 31 onwards after almost 18 months of closure, said its operator DIAL on Friday.

The T3 terminal and the T2 terminal of the Delhi airport resumed handling flight operations from May 25, 2020, and July 22, 2021, respectively, the GMR group-led DIAL mentioned.

With the resumption of operations at the third terminal, Delhi Airport will be functional completely.

''After almost 18 months of closure, the operations at T1 terminal will resume with pre-Covid operators, i.e. IndiGo and SpiceJet,'' said the statement by Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL).

The first flight scheduled from T1 after its reopening would be an Indigo flight which will depart for Mumbai at 0105 hours, it mentioned.

The T1 terminal did not handle any flights since March 25, 2020, when scheduled domestic flights were suspended for two months due to the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

''With the resumption of the third terminal, Delhi Airport will be functional completely. We would like to assure passengers that at Delhi airport, they would be in a safe and healthy environment," said Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO, DIAL. According to aviation industry sources, carriers are currently operating around 70 percent of their pre-Covid domestic passenger flights within India and approximately 20 percent of pre-Covid international passenger flights from India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

