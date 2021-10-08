Left Menu

Britain says exact date on U.S. travel reopening still not known

Britain's transport minister Grant Shapps said on Friday there was still no exact date on when the United States would open for travellers from the United Kingdom, beyond guidance of early November. Asked on Sky News if he had a specific date for the U.S. reopening, Shapps said: "I don't.

Reuters | London | Updated: 08-10-2021 12:00 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 12:00 IST
Britain says exact date on U.S. travel reopening still not known
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's transport minister Grant Shapps said on Friday there was still no exact date on when the United States would open for travellers from the United Kingdom, beyond guidance of early November. Asked on Sky News if he had a specific date for the U.S. reopening, Shapps said: "I don't. I've been speaking to my opposite number, I spoke to the American ambassador a couple of days ago, they're still working through the technicalities of that."

The minister also said that he would make an announcement on allowing lateral flow tests instead of PCR tests for fully-vaccinated people returning to England from abroad in the next few days and the policy would be in place before the half term holiday in late October.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pill; White House adviser: Pfizer vaccine for kids may be ready by Thanksgiving and more

Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pil...

 Global
2
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in Indian Wells; Motor racing-F1 veteran Grosjean passes Indy 500 rookie test and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in I...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, more vaccine needed, says health agency; WHO backs malaria vaccine rollout for Africa's children in major breakthrough and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, m...

 Global
4
U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

U.S. judge blocks enforcement of near-total abortion ban in Texas

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021