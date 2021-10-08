US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Nasdaq futures bounce after September jobs data

U.S. stock index futures rose in choppy trading on Friday, with tech-heavy Nasdaq futures leading the way after data showed September job gains were far short of analysts' estimates.

At 8:40 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 7 points, or 0.02%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 10.25 points, or 0.23%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 89 points, or 0.6%.

