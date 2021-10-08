Left Menu

Govt ran transparent, flexible process; honoured to participate in AI's bidding: SpiceJet CMD

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 18:16 IST
Govt ran transparent, flexible process; honoured to participate in AI's bidding: SpiceJet CMD
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The government ran a transparent and flexible process to sell Air India, and it was an honor and privilege to participate in the national carrier's bidding, SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh said on Friday.

The government announced on Friday that Tata Sons' wholly-owned subsidiary Palace Private Limited has beaten the Singh-led consortium to win the bid to acquire debt-laden Air India by offering Rs 18,000 crore.

''I congratulate the Tata Group on winning the bid for Air India and wish them all the success. It was my honor and privilege to be shortlisted for bidding for Air India,'' Singh said in a statement.

Expressing confidence in the Tata Group, he said that it will restore the glory of Air India and make all of India proud. ''I would also like to congratulate the government on the successful disinvestment of Air India. They ran a transparent and flexible process and gave new impetus to India's disinvestment program,'' Singh added.

He said he has been an Air India fan all his life and it is time for the Maharaja to reclaim its position as a leading airline in the world.

At a press conference, Secretary to the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Tuhin Kanta Pandey said Palace Private Limited, which is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Sons, the holding company of the conglomerate, has emerged as successful bidder DIPAM is the government department responsible for privatization.

The secretary said Tatas' bid of Rs 18,000 crore comprises taking over 15,300 crore of debt and paying the rest in cash. The Singh-led consortium's bid stood at Rs 15,100 crore, comprising taking over debt of Rs 12,835 crore and paying the rest Rs 2,265 crore in cash.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pill; White House adviser: Pfizer vaccine for kids may be ready by Thanksgiving and more

Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pil...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in Indian Wells; Motor racing-F1 veteran Grosjean passes Indy 500 rookie test and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in I...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, more vaccine needed, says health agency; WHO backs malaria vaccine rollout for Africa's children in major breakthrough and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021