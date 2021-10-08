Left Menu

UK PM appoints former Tesco CEO Lewis to fix supply chain problems

Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, was on its knees shortly after former Unilever executive Lewis joined in 2014 when an accounting scandal knocked millions of pounds off its profits and billions off its share price. He left in October last year, having declared Tesco's turnaround complete, with its position once again reinforced as the clear market leader among Britain's supermarket groups. Lewis has been appointed until the end of the year and will start on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 19:00 IST
UK PM appoints former Tesco CEO Lewis to fix supply chain problems

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has recruited former Tesco boss Dave Lewis as an advisor, tasking him with fixing the country's supply chain problems that have hit the economy.

A post-Brexit shortage of workers exacerbated by the global strains of the COVID crisis has sown chaos through Britain's supply chains for everything from fuel and pork to poultry and bottled water, threatening the recovery from the pandemic. The government said Lewis will advise both Johnson and Cabinet Office minister Stephen Barclay on both immediate improvements and any necessary long-term changes to UK supply chains for goods, and will work with government officials to quickly resolve acute, short-term issues.

"This includes both identifying the causes of current blockages and pre-empting potential future ones, and advising on resolutions either through direct government action or through industry with government support," the Prime Minister's office said in a statement. Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, was on its knees shortly after former Unilever executive Lewis joined in 2014 when an accounting scandal knocked millions of pounds off its profits and billions off its share price.

He left in October last year, having declared Tesco's turnaround complete, with its position once again reinforced as the clear market leader among Britain's supermarket groups. Lewis has been appointed until the end of the year and will start on Monday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pill; White House adviser: Pfizer vaccine for kids may be ready by Thanksgiving and more

Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pil...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in Indian Wells; Motor racing-F1 veteran Grosjean passes Indy 500 rookie test and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in I...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, more vaccine needed, says health agency; WHO backs malaria vaccine rollout for Africa's children in major breakthrough and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021