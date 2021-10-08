US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-Wall St opens higher despite September jobs miss
Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2021 19:04 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 19:04 IST
Wall Street's main indexes edged higher at open on Friday, led by gains in energy stocks even after data showed U.S. jobs grew far less than expected in September amid a decline in government payrolls.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 2.63 points, or 0.01%, at the open to 34,757.57.
The S&P 500 opened higher by 6.75 points, or 0.15%, at 4,406.51, while the Nasdaq Composite gained 40.70 points, or 0.28%, to 14,694.72 at the opening bell.
