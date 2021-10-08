Left Menu

Reliance Industries shares jump nearly 4 pc

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2021 19:24 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 19:24 IST
Shares of Reliance Industries Limited were in heavy demand on Friday and jumped nearly 4 per cent.

The market heavyweight stock zoomed 3.84 per cent to close at Rs 2,670.85 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 4.34 per cent to its all-time high of Rs 2,683.90.

On the NSE, it gained 3.84 per cent to close at Rs 2,671.25.

Reliance Industries was the top gainer in the Sensex and Nifty pack.

The company's market valuation jumped to Rs 16,93,170.17 crore at close of trade. Meanwhile, adding to its burgeoning retail empire, billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Retail will bring 7-Eleven convenience stores to India, days after Future Retail ended its deal with the US chain.

The first 7-Eleven store will open in Mumbai on October 9 and will be followed by a further ''rapid rollout'', Reliance Retail said in a statement on Thursday, without providing financial details.

