Euro zone bonds yields wobble as U.S. jobs data disappoints

Euro zone bond yields rose on Friday in volatile trade, with disappointing U.S. jobs data only briefly offsetting easing fears about a Treasury market default after the United States raised its debt ceiling temporaily. The non-farm payrolls report showed U.S. job growth slowed sharply and the economy added less than half the jobs analysts expected in September.

Having risen to match a three-month high of -0.147 percent earlier in the session, Germany's 10-year bond yield , the benchmark for the euro area, dipped to -0.185% in the wake of the data, but was last at -0.16% at 1345 GMT, similar to its level immediately prior to the release. "The market was quite quick to retrace but now it's just taking a little bit more time for the market to digest (the data)," said Peter McCallum, rates strategist at Mizuho.

The data was crucial for the bond markets, as U.S. Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell said at the bank's latest policy meeting that a "reasonably good" employment report would meet the bank's threshold for reducing its bond purchases. "There's less need for the market to get concerned about a quick pace of hikes from the Fed," said McCallum, who nonetheless still expects the Fed to start tapering its bond purchases in November.

The U.S. Senate approved legislation on Thursday to temporarily raise the federal government's $28.4 trillion debt limit and avoid the risk of a historic default this month, but put off a decision on a longer-term remedy until early December. In the euro area, money markets moved to price in a greater than 60% chance of a 10 bps ECB rate hike in December 2022 on Friday.

Investors have brought forward their ECB rate hike bets alongside those on other central banks like the Fed and the Bank of England in recent weeks. "The market is pricing too high of a possibility of a rate hike in Europe over the near term," said Nick Sanders, portfolio manager at AllianceBernstein.

"The ECB have been clear that their inflation forecast over the medium term is still going to be below their target." On Friday, ECB President Christine Lagarde said euro zone economic recovery is facing frictions and imbalances, like rising energy prices and supply chain disruptions, that could hold it back and last beyond the end of the pandemic.

Elsewhere, Italian bonds outperformed and the gap between the 10-year yield and Germany's tightened to 101.3 bps, the tightest in 1-1/2 weeks.

