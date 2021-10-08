Innodesigns to invest Rs 75 cr in 5 years

Online furniture startup Innodesigns has earmarked Rs 75 crore for investment over the next five years, a top official said on Friday. It operates on a hyper-local delivery model by onboarding carpenters and furniture manufacturers in cities where it offers services. ''We are present in 2 cities, Kochi and Coimbatore, at present and in a year we have plans to expand to 15 cities. We have earmarked an initial investment of Rs 75 crore, which will be spread over a period of five years,'' Innodesigns founder and CEO Nidhey A Pan. The entire investment will be made by the family members of Rajkot-based Pan Group, he said.

Pan Group has business spread across multiple sectors like cotton, cement, edible oil, cattle feed, health and hygiene products, and medical-grade non-woven materials, among others. ''We are onboarding local carpenters and manufacturing partners after a quality check. We have a mission to transform the furniture and decor market, provide doorstep services, interior and architectural experience through digital visualisation,'' the group said.

