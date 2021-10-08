Left Menu

Canada's Dye & Durham rejects sale, other alternatives after strategic review

The committee was formed to consider the buyout offer and other strategic alternatives including a sale to other parties, merger and sale of select assets. Dye & Durham makes technology products for legal and business professionals, and has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Australia.

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2021 20:01 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 20:01 IST
Canada's Dye & Durham rejects sale, other alternatives after strategic review

Canada's Dye & Durham Ltd said on Friday it would not opt for any strategic changes including a sale, putting an end to the software maker's strategic review started in response to a management-led buyout offer. The company had received a C$3.4 billion ($2.72 billion) buyout offer from a management-led shareholder group in May, less than a year after listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

A special committee of independent directors, which sought advise from J.P. Morgan and Scotiabank for the review, recommended in its final report that Dye & Durham continue its business strategy of growth through acquisitions, the company said. The committee was formed to consider the buyout offer and other strategic alternatives including a sale to other parties, merger and sale of select assets.

Dye & Durham makes technology products for legal and business professionals, and has operations in Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland and Australia. ($1 = 1.2513 Canadian dollars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pill; White House adviser: Pfizer vaccine for kids may be ready by Thanksgiving and more

Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pil...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in Indian Wells; Motor racing-F1 veteran Grosjean passes Indy 500 rookie test and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in I...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, more vaccine needed, says health agency; WHO backs malaria vaccine rollout for Africa's children in major breakthrough and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021