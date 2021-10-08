Left Menu

Bank of Maharashtra launches digital lending platform for home, car loans

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-10-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 20:28 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia
State-owned Bank of Maharashtra on Friday said it has launched a digital lending platform for its home and car loan customers.

The platform will enable prospective retail loan seekers to get loans digitally through a paperless process at the convenience of their place and time of choice, the bank said in a release.

The platform is capable of validating KYC, CIBIL and financials of the applicant and provide in-principle approval in hassle free manner, it said.

"The primary objective is to provide exceptional customer experience, and upscale lending through digitization," Bank of Maharashtra Managing Director and CEO A S Rajeev said.

The bank has currently waived processing fee on housing and car loans for its customers to benefit them in the ongoing festive seasons.

