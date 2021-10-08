Left Menu

Jeep India records over-two fold increase in Sep dispatches

Our sales have gathered great momentum, delivering year-on-year growth of 144 per cent in September 2021, Jeep India Head Nipun Mahajan said in a statement.The new Jeep Compass launched earlier this year has been accepted well by Indian customers, he added.Our network partners have put impressive efforts to ensure the good sales and customer satisfaction post-sale, especially during the lockdown.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2021 20:28 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 20:28 IST
Jeep India records over-two fold increase in Sep dispatches
  • Country:
  • India

Automaker Jeep India on Friday said its sales surged over two-fold in September as compared to the same month last year.

The company, a part of auto major Stellantis, sold 1,377 units last month against 565 units in September 2020.

The SUV brand's wholesales till September this year was up by 161 per cent over the same period last year.

“Brand Jeep is on an exciting growth trajectory. Our sales have gathered great momentum, delivering year-on-year growth of 144 per cent in September 2021,'' Jeep India Head Nipun Mahajan said in a statement.

The new Jeep Compass launched earlier this year has been accepted well by Indian customers, he added.

''Our network partners have put impressive efforts to ensure the good sales and customer satisfaction post-sale, especially during the lockdown. Our second-quarter performance, this year, has been especially good and we are striving to continue this momentum for the rest of the year,'' Mahajan noted.

Jeep sold 8,713 units in the January-September period this year as against 3,344 units in the year-ago period.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pill; White House adviser: Pfizer vaccine for kids may be ready by Thanksgiving and more

Health News Roundup: Merck and Singapore sign deal on COVID-19 antiviral pil...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in Indian Wells; Motor racing-F1 veteran Grosjean passes Indy 500 rookie test and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Tsitsipas anticipates fewer bathroom breaks in I...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, more vaccine needed, says health agency; WHO backs malaria vaccine rollout for Africa's children in major breakthrough and more

Health News Roundup: COVID-19 infections dropping throughout the Americas, m...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021