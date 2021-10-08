Fake DMRC website created, beware job seekers: Delhi Metro
The recruitment process in DMRC is fully computerised and transparent, and selection is purely based on the merit of the candidates.
- Country:
- India
A fake website which has attempted to imitate the official website of the DMRC has been created to defraud gullible people, Delhi Metro authorities cautioned on Friday.
In a statement, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said some social media accounts are also trying to ''misguide job aspirants'' by promising employment opportunities in the DMRC.
A fake website by the name of https://dmrccareer.in has been created, which has attempted to imitate DMRC's official website, and is offering fake employment opportunities to gullible respondents, it said.
''It is asking for money from the respondents and already some people may have become the victim of cyber fraud by this weblink,'' the statement said.
It added, the general public is hereby warned again that DMRC's employment notifications appear only on its official website -- www.delhimetrorail.com.
''Delhi Metro's employment processes are done as per the government rules. The recruitment process in DMRC is fully computerised and transparent, and selection is purely based on the merit of the candidates. The official website also warns against such fraudulent activities,'' the DMRC said.
The job aspirants are advised to exercise ''extreme caution'' while applying for job opportunities with the DMRC, and do so only through the official website, as no other such platform has been authorised to carry out such a process on behalf of it, the statement said.
While, this particular fake link has come to our notice, there may be more such fake links, social media accounts, middlemen promising jobs in DMRC etc, it added.
''The DMRC has initiated necessary action against this website as per the laws in place. The general public is also requested to immediately bring to our notice any such fake recruitment based online or offline activity, in the future,'' the statement said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- DMRC
- Delhi Metro Rail Corporation
- Delhi Metro
- Delhi Metro's
ALSO READ
Mangu Singh's tenure as DMRC MD extended till Mar 31 next year
Mangu Singh's tenure as DMRC MD extended till March 31 next year
Services briefly delayed on Blue Line section due to passenger on track: DMRC
Delhi govt extends tenure of DMRC Managing Director till March 31 next year
First flyover-cum-metro viaduct structure of network being built: DMRC