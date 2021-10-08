OECD says deal on global minimum corporate tax rate has been reached
A global deal to ensure big companies pay a minimum tax rate of 15% and make it harder for them to avoid taxation has been agreed by 136 nations, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said on Friday.
The OECD said four countries - Kenya, Nigeria, Pakistan and Sri Lanka - had not yet joined the agreement.
