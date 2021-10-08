Left Menu

Facebook rolls out new Page experience for users in India

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-10-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 21:59 IST
Facebook on Friday announced the rollout of a new Page design in the country that will make it simpler for public figures and creators to build community and achieve their business objectives.

Some of the new features include an intuitive layout with a crisper look and feel, making it easy to navigate between a personal profile and a public Page.

There will also be a dedicated news feed to Pages for the first time which will bring about new ways to engage by helping discovery and joining conversations, Facebook said in a statement.

''This will make it easy to follow trends, interact with peers and engage with fans. The dedicated News Feed will also suggest new connections such as other public figures, Pages, Groups and trending content that a Page or public figure cares about,'' it added.

A new text-based Q&A format is being introduced to support richer, interactive conversations, it said.

''Improved safety and integrity features will now enhance the ability to detect activities like hate speech, violent, sexual or spammy content and impersonation, that are not allowed on the platform,'' the statement noted.

Increased visibility of Verified Badges will make it easier to identify posts and comments from authentic Pages and profiles, it added.

