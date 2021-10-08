Left Menu

Poland says it will continue to work on global tax deal

"Negotiations at the OECD forum were demanding, but we are still working and we want to jointly create a new tax reality in the world," Polish Finance Minister Tadeusz Koscinski said in a statement. "The global tax should not lead to an increase in taxation of foreign companies that invest in Poland and conduct real economic activity here...

Poland is among countries that have decided to continue working on implementing a global tax deal including a minimum 15% global corporate tax rate, the finance ministry said on Friday. "Negotiations at the OECD forum were demanding, but we are still working and we want to jointly create a new tax reality in the world," Polish Finance Minister Tadeusz Koscinski said in a statement.

"The global tax should not lead to an increase in taxation of foreign companies that invest in Poland and conduct real economic activity here... It was our condition to start further work on the global taxation project."

