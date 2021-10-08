UK's Sunak says tax reforms agreement opens way to fairer system

British finance minister Rishi Sunak hailed on Friday the global community's cooperation after tax reforms were agreed by 136 countries, saying there was now "a clear path to a fairer tax system".

"I am proud that the UK has taken a leading role in the world’s efforts to upgrade the global tax system for the modern age -- a key priority of our G7 presidency," Sunak said in a statement.

"We now have a clear path to a fairer tax system, where large global players pay their fair share wherever they do business."

