UK's Sunak says tax reforms agreement opens way to fairer system
Reuters | London | Updated: 08-10-2021 22:04 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 22:04 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British finance minister Rishi Sunak hailed on Friday the global community's cooperation after tax reforms were agreed by 136 countries, saying there was now "a clear path to a fairer tax system".
"I am proud that the UK has taken a leading role in the world’s efforts to upgrade the global tax system for the modern age -- a key priority of our G7 presidency," Sunak said in a statement.
"We now have a clear path to a fairer tax system, where large global players pay their fair share wherever they do business."
