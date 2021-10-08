Left Menu

OECD says deal reached on global minimum corporate tax rate

A global deal to ensure big companies pay a minimum tax rate of 15% and make it harder for them to avoid taxation has been agreed by 136 nations, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said on Friday.

Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A global deal to ensure big companies pay a minimum tax rate of 15% and make it harder for them to avoid taxation has been agreed by 136 nations, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said on Friday. The OECD said four countries - Kenya, Nigeria, Pakistan and Sri Lanka - had not joined the agreement.

"Today's agreement will make our international tax arrangements fairer and work better," OECD Secretary-General Mathias Cormann said in a statement. "This is a major victory for effective and balanced multilateralism." The OECD said that the minimum rate would see countries collect around $150 billion in new revenues annually while taxing rights on more than $125 billion of profit would be shifted to countries where big multinationals earn their income.

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

