Global tax deal heralds a 'fiscal revolution', says France's Le Maire
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 08-10-2021 22:30 IST | Created: 08-10-2021 22:30 IST
- Country:
- France
The deal reached on a global minimum corporate tax rate of 15% would ensure that digital giants paid a fair amount of tax in the countries where they earned their income, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Friday.
"This deal opens the path to a true fiscal revolution," Le Maire said in a televised statement.
