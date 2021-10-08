QUOTES-Reactions to landmark global corporate tax deal

A global deal to ensure big companies pay a minimum tax rate of 15% and make it harder for them to avoid taxation has been agreed by 136 nations, the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development said on Friday. Here are first reactions to the accord:

OECD SECRETARY-GENERAL MATHIAS CORMANN "Today's agreement will make our international tax arrangements fairer and work better ... This is a major victory for effective and balanced multilateralism." FRENCH FINANCE MINISTER BRUNO LE MAIRE "This deal opens the path to a true fiscal revolution."

U.S. TREASURY SECRETARY JANET YELLEN "We’ve turned tireless negotiations into decades of increased prosperity – for both America and the world. Today’s agreement represents a once-in-a-generation accomplishment for economic diplomacy." (compiled by Mark John)

