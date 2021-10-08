Former AI chiefs happy at airline flying back to Tatas

We have to look at only the old model of Air India under JRD Tata for the national carrier's future model. This is what I used to tell people who had asked me about the airline going forward, recalls V Thulasidas.

This was more than a decade ago when he was the chairman and managing director (CMD) of Air India, and on Friday, he described Tatas winning the bid for the airline as a ''very good thing''.

During his nearly four-and-a-half years' tenure that ended in March 2008, Air India Express -- which will also be owned by Tatas now -- was also launched.

Also, the first CMD of the merged Air India, Thulasidas said that if at all the airline was to go to a private player, then Tatas deserved it.

Another former CMD Rohit Nandan expressed happiness and said the loss-making airline will be more professionally managed under the ownership of Tatas.

According to Thulasidas, JRD Tata was someone who had the passion for aviation and Air India, and that he had managed the airline very well.

Thulasidas also recalled that during his Air India stint, he used to be asked what could be the model for the national carrier going forward and at that time, ''I used to say that we have to only look at the old Air India model for the future.'' The airline was doing well under the stewardship of JRD Tata.

Thulasidas served as the chairman and managing director from end of 2003 till March 2008. He took over as the CMD of Air India and post the merger with Indian Airlines in 2007, he continued in that post at the merged entity too.

Thulasidas also said if the merger between Air India and Indian Airlines had been managed better, then the the merged entity could have done very well in Asia.

Nandan said that at least Air Indians will have better times ahead. ''The jobs of the pilots and engineers are secured. It is the other categories who might have difficulty but I think the government must have made some provisions to see that their jobs are safe,'' he said.

Nearly 90 years after the airline was founded by the more than 150-year-old Tata group, Air India will be flying back to the Indian conglomerate, with the government accepting its winning bid of Rs 18,000 crore to acquire the airline.

Tatas will also take over Air India Express and 50 per cent stake in AISATS -- a joint venture between Air India and Singapore Airlines -- that provides cargo and ground handling services at major Indian airports.

Talace Pvt Ltd, a unit of the holding company of salt-to-software conglomerate, made the winning bid of Rs 2,700 crore cash and Rs 15,300 crore in debt takeover.

