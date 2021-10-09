Left Menu

U.S. trade chief talks to Chinese counterpart in test of bilateral engagement

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Friday held a call with her Chinese counterpart, Vice Premier Liu He, to test whether bilateral engagement with Beijing can address U.S. complaints about China's trade and subsidy practices, a USTR official said. The call marks the second time that Tai and Liu have spoken and it follows Tai's speech on Monday https://www.reuters.com/business/bidens-new-china-trade-plan-echoes-trumps-assumes-beijing-wont-change-2021-10-04 announcing that she would seek "frank" talks with Beijing and hold China to its commitments under a 'Phase 1' trade deal negotiated by former President Donald Trump.

Reuters | Updated: 09-10-2021 07:15 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 07:15 IST
U.S. trade chief talks to Chinese counterpart in test of bilateral engagement

U.S. Trade Representative Katherine Tai on Friday held a call with her Chinese counterpart, Vice Premier Liu He, to test whether bilateral engagement with Beijing can address U.S. complaints about China's trade and subsidy practices, a USTR official said.

The call marks the second time that Tai and Liu have spoken and it follows Tai's speech on Monday https://www.reuters.com/business/bidens-new-china-trade-plan-echoes-trumps-assumes-beijing-wont-change-2021-10-04 announcing that she would seek "frank" talks with Beijing and hold China to its commitments under a 'Phase 1' trade deal negotiated by former President Donald Trump. "Ambassador Tai and Vice Premier Liu reviewed implementation of the U.S.-China Economic and Trade Agreement and agreed that the two sides would consult on certain outstanding issues," USTR said in a statement.

In a briefing ahead of the call, which occurred on Friday evening Washington time, a senior USTR official said Tai would give Liu an assessment of China's performance in implementing the 'Phase 1' deal, including promised purchases of U.S. goods that are falling short of targets. She also would raise concerns about China's "non-market" economic practices. "We recognize that Beijing is increasingly explicit that it is doubling down on its authoritarian state-centric approach and is resistant to addressing our structural concerns," the official said. "Therefore our primary focus will continue to be on building resilience and competitiveness, diversifying markets, and limiting the impact of Beijing's harmful practices."

The official said Tai would base future engagement with China on "how China responds to tonight's call" and declined to discuss possible next steps, but added that Tai will not seek 'Phase 2' trade negotiations with Beijing over state subsidies and other structural issues. The 'Phase 1' deal in January eased a long running tariff war between the world's two largest economies. It focused largely on China's promise to boost purchases of U.S. farm and manufactured goods, energy and services by $200 billion over two years, along with increased protections for copyright, trademarks and other forms of intellectual property.

The Trump administration envisioned a 'Phase 2' negotiation to follow to tackle more difficult issues such as subsidies to state enterprises and China's strategic industrial policies. Asked whether the United States would resort to another 'Section 301' investigation that could lead to more tariffs on Chinese goods if the engagement with Beijing fails, the official said the United States will use "the full range of tools we have to protect American workers, farmers and businesses from unfair trade practices."

Tai, a fluent Mandarin speaker and the daughter of immigrants from Taiwan, considers the call a "a test of whether or not this type of engagement will help to secure the outcomes that we're looking for, and we're going in with the hopes that China will respond positively," the USTR official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet please' - Wimbledon proud to stay silent on issues, says CEO and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet pl...

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; Soccer-'No more silence': NWSL players return to the field and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; Soccer-'N...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspections - media; WHO says 'near' to solving issues on Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021