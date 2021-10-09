MP: Three bank employees killed, two injured after car collides with culvert in Khargone

Three employees of a public sector bank were killed and two others injured, when their car collided with a culvert in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, police said on Saturday.

The accident took place near Bagarda village under Mandleshwar police station limits around 2 am in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, an official said. The victims, who were employees of State Bank of India (SBI), were travelling to Indore for the weekend, said Santosh Kaithwas, in-charge of Mandleshwar police station.

Vipin Gujar (25), a native of Punjab, Akshit Gautam and Suraj Rajput, both 26 years old from Himachal Pradesh, were killed in the collision, he said. Two other occupants of the car were injured and are undergoing treatment at Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital in Indore, he said. The victims were employees of different branches of the SBI in Khargone district, the official added.

