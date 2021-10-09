Left Menu

MP: Three bank employees killed, two injured after car collides with culvert in Khargone

Three employees of a public sector bank were killed and two others injured, when their car collided with a culvert in Madhya Pradeshs Khargone district, police said on Saturday.The accident took place near Bagarda village under Mandleshwar police station limits around 2 am in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, an official said. The victims were employees of different branches of the SBI in Khargone district, the official added.

PTI | Khargone | Updated: 09-10-2021 14:20 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 14:20 IST
MP: Three bank employees killed, two injured after car collides with culvert in Khargone
  • Country:
  • India

Three employees of a public sector bank were killed and two others injured, when their car collided with a culvert in Madhya Pradesh's Khargone district, police said on Saturday.

The accident took place near Bagarda village under Mandleshwar police station limits around 2 am in the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, an official said. The victims, who were employees of State Bank of India (SBI), were travelling to Indore for the weekend, said Santosh Kaithwas, in-charge of Mandleshwar police station.

Vipin Gujar (25), a native of Punjab, Akshit Gautam and Suraj Rajput, both 26 years old from Himachal Pradesh, were killed in the collision, he said. Two other occupants of the car were injured and are undergoing treatment at Maharaja Yeshwantrao Hospital in Indore, he said. The victims were employees of different branches of the SBI in Khargone district, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet please' - Wimbledon proud to stay silent on issues, says CEO and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet pl...

 Global
3
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 7 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 7 Pro India units

 India
4
Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspections - media; WHO says 'near' to solving issues on Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021