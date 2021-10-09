Left Menu

ITBP climbers summit twin peaks in eastern Ladakh

Late Head Constable Nurbu Wangdus who hailed from Ladakh died during the expedition to Mount Gangotri-1 in Uttarakhand after the team was hit by an avalanche in October, 2019, an ITBP spokesperson said.The ITBP was raised in the aftermath of the 1962 Chinese aggression and the force has recorded more than 223 successful mountaineering expeditions till date.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2021 15:11 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 15:11 IST
ITBP climbers summit twin peaks in eastern Ladakh
  • Country:
  • India

Mountaineers of the border guarding force ITBP have summited twin peaks located in the eastern Ladakh region, a senior officer said on Saturday.

The mountains are located at the heights of 6,250 metres and 6,099 metres and they were conquered on October 6 by a team of 20 mountaineers led by ITBP Inspector General (IG) of the north-west sector, Lhari Dorjee Lhatoo.

The climbers also included four women from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Ladakh Police pesonnel.

The expedition was flagged off from Leh on September 28.

''The force has named the 6,250-metre tall mountain as 'Nurbu Wangdus' peak in the memory of a mountaineer solider. Late Head Constable Nurbu Wangdus who hailed from Ladakh died during the expedition to Mount Gangotri-1 in Uttarakhand after the team was hit by an avalanche in October, 2019,'' an ITBP spokesperson said.

The ITBP was raised in the aftermath of the 1962 Chinese aggression and the force has recorded more than 223 successful mountaineering expeditions till date. It is primarily tasked to guard the 3,488 kms long Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China apart from being deployed for a variety of internal security duties. PTI NES SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet please' - Wimbledon proud to stay silent on issues, says CEO and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet pl...

 Global
3
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 7 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 7 Pro India units

 India
4
Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspections - media; WHO says 'near' to solving issues on Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021