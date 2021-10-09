SCOREBOARD: India vs Australia in women's 2nd T20I

Scoreboard of the second women's T20 International between India and Australia here on Saturday.

India Women Smriti Mandhana c Nicola Carey b Vlaeminck 1 Shafali Verma c HJ Darlington b Vlaeminck 3 Jemimah Rodrigues c HJ Darlington b Molineux 7 Harmanpreet Kaur st Healy b Wareham 2 Yastika Bhatia run out 8 Richa Ghosh b Nicola Carey 2 Deepti Sharma run out 16 Pooja Vastrakar not out 37 Shikha Pandey b Gardner 1 Renuka Singh b Molineux 1 Rajeshwari Gayakwad not out 0 Extras: (lb-2, w-11, nb-1) 14 Total: 118/9 in 20 overs Fall of wickets: 5-1, 12-2, 24-3, 50-4, 52-5, 61-6, 76-7, 78-8, 81-9 Bowling: Vlaeminck 3-0-18-2, Molineux 4-0-11-2, E Perry 2-0-17-0, Gardner 4-0-12-1, Wareham 2-0-14-1, Nicola Carey 3-0-25-1, HJ Darlington 2-0-19-0.

