SCOREBOARD: India vs Australia in women's 2nd T20I
- Country:
- Australia
Scoreboard of the second women's T20 International between India and Australia here on Saturday.
India Women Smriti Mandhana c Nicola Carey b Vlaeminck 1 Shafali Verma c HJ Darlington b Vlaeminck 3 Jemimah Rodrigues c HJ Darlington b Molineux 7 Harmanpreet Kaur st Healy b Wareham 2 Yastika Bhatia run out 8 Richa Ghosh b Nicola Carey 2 Deepti Sharma run out 16 Pooja Vastrakar not out 37 Shikha Pandey b Gardner 1 Renuka Singh b Molineux 1 Rajeshwari Gayakwad not out 0 Extras: (lb-2, w-11, nb-1) 14 Total: 118/9 in 20 overs Fall of wickets: 5-1, 12-2, 24-3, 50-4, 52-5, 61-6, 76-7, 78-8, 81-9 Bowling: Vlaeminck 3-0-18-2, Molineux 4-0-11-2, E Perry 2-0-17-0, Gardner 4-0-12-1, Wareham 2-0-14-1, Nicola Carey 3-0-25-1, HJ Darlington 2-0-19-0.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Nicola Carey wants to bowl yorkers like Jhulan Goswami
Nicola Carey wants to bowl yorkers like Jhulan Goswami
Pooja Bhatt marks five years of sobriety, calls it a 'deeply gratifying relationship'
Aus W v Ind W, D/N Test: Jhulan, Pooja put visitors on top (Stumps, Day 3)
Jemimah Rodrigues to play for Melbourne Renegades in WBBL