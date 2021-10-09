Left Menu

Obey launches cab services in Lucknow

Obey Cabs on Saturday announced the launch of its services in the state capital.The company in a statement said that it has 35,000 cabs service to people in around eight cities. Today we launched it in the City of Nawabs.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 09-10-2021 17:19 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 17:02 IST
Obey launches cab services in Lucknow
Representative image Image Credit: Pxfuel
  • Country:
  • India

Obey Cabs on Saturday announced the launch of its services in the state capital.

The company in a statement said that it has 35,000 cabs service to people in around eight cities. By 2022, the company has set up a target to provide its services to the entire country. ''The brand has already established its roots in the cities of Kolkata, Guwahati, Jorhat, Bulandshahr, Bilaspur, Korba, and Dhubri. Today we launched it in the City of Nawabs. Obey Cabs is also gearing up to launch its services in five cities of Gujarat in November, including Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Rajkot, Surat, and Vadodara,'' the company's founder Sanjay Kumar said.

Kumar said that the company was founded with the vision to provide taxi drivers better financial and income opportunities while minimizing surcharges for customers.

Obey Cabs has quickly gained its position as India's second-largest taxi aggregator company under the start-up India scheme, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 7 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 7 Pro India units

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet please' - Wimbledon proud to stay silent on issues, says CEO and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet pl...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspections - media; WHO says 'near' to solving issues on Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021