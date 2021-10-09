Top stories from western region at 5 pm.

BOM6 DD-LS BYPOLL-SHIV SENA Shiv Sena fields late MP Mohan Delkar's wife for Dadra and Nagar Haveli LS bypoll Daman: The Shiv Sena has fielded Kalaben Delkar, wife of independent MP late Mohan Delkar, for the by-election to Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha seat due later this month.

BOM4 MH-TRAIN-GANGRAPE Maha: Woman gang-raped on board Mumbai-bound Pushpak Express, four held Mumbai: A 20-year-old woman was allegedly raped by some robbers on board the Lucknow-Mumbai Pushpak Express train between Igatpuri and Kasara railway stations in Maharashtra on the Central Railway route, a police official said on Saturday.

BOM2 MH-NCB-SEARCHES Cruise drugs case: NCB searches film producer Imtiyaz Khatri's premises in Mumbai Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Saturday conducted searches at the residence and office of film producer Imtiyaz Khatri here in connection with the seizure of drugs from a cruise ship, an official said.

BOM5 MH-CRUISE-NCP Malik names BJP leader whose kin was allegedly let off by NCB hours after detention in cruise drugs case Mumbai: NCP leader Nawab Malik on Saturday claimed that the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) had initially detained 11 persons from a Goa-bound cruise ship off Mumbai coast last week, but let off three of them, including the brother-in-law of BJP leader Mohit Bharatiya, a couple of hours later. BOM7 MH-AIRPORT-THACKERAY-RANE Maha: Arch-rivals Uddhav Thackeray, Narayan Rane share stage at Chipi airport inauguration Chipi (Sindhudurg): The Chipi airport in the picturesque coastal Sindhudurg district of Maharashtra was inaugurated on Saturday, in an event which saw arch rivals Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Union minister Narayan Rane sharing the stage and taking potshots at each other.

