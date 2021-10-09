Fashion & Lifestyle Council (FLC) Presented Mr Miss and Mrs Plus Size India 2021 Season 1

New Delhi [India], October 9 (ANI/NewsVoir): Fashion & Lifestyle Council (FLC) Season 1 of Mr Miss & Mrs Plus India 2021 was organized in The Leela Ambience Convention Hotel, Delhi in which 25 contestants participated in this event. Priyadarshini Nayak Patra from Odisha was crowned the winner of Mr Miss & Mrs Plus Size India 2021. She is a classical dancer. Tapasi Sinha from North East was titled as the 1st runner up, followed by the 2nd runner up of the Mr Miss & Mrs Plus Size India - Atasi Misra from Odisha. She is a social worker running her own dance school.

Jasvinder Founder of FLC India says, "I am so glad to empower men & women and give them the platform to showcase their beauty, intelligence and wisdom." Mr Miss & Mrs Plus Size India 2021 Season 1 was organized by Jasvinder and Director Rajiv Bhardwaj. Our Supporting partners are Kajal Banerjee and Tejbir Singh. Jasvinder founder of FLC has 12 years of working experience in the Fashion, Lifestyle & Travel Industry Also a social entrepreneur associated with many NGO's and Trusts. She took some major steps in women empowerment, cancer association and girl education. This journey as a social entrepreneur was a life-changing experience for her. She was a finalist in Ms Curvy Queen 2019. Our associate partner Parafit India, Nutra Herbal, Bio Renew, Dermapuritys.

Priyadarshini Nayak Patra winner of Mr Miss & Mrs Plus Size India 2021 Season 1 says, "I am really feeling proud and happy. FLC has given a great platform to plus size women who can showcase their talent and potential." In the award ceremony - Best Fashion designer Vidhushi, Harry gill, Pusanjali, Sangeeta. Best empowerment Speaker Richa Garg, Best fitness & Zumba partner Anamika, Best Mentor and motivational speaker Jatin and Fizah khan, Best Ramp and choreographer & stylist Nikhil Rana, Our travel partner Nitin Agnihotri, PR & Media partner Rupal bist and Nitin Latwal from Groupcom PR. Our supporting partner Kajal & Tejbir Singh.

The show was very different as compared to the other Plus size shows since it was managed for the first time with a huge audience. It was judged by Fizah khan India's 1st Plus-size model, Dr Rashi Jain winner of Mrs India Inc 2019 and Ankita Soni General manager Parafit India. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

