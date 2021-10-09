Left Menu

Australia beat India by 4 wickets in 2nd women's T20I

Australia beat India by four wickets in the second womens T20 International here on Saturday. Brief scores India 1189 in 20 overs Pooja Vastrakar 37 not out, Harmanpreet Kaur 28 Sophie Molineux 211 Australia 1196 in 19.1 overs Beth Mooney 34, Tahlia McGrath 42 not out Rajeshwari Gayakwad 321.

PTI | Goldcoast | Updated: 09-10-2021 17:25 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 17:09 IST
Australia beat India by 4 wickets in 2nd women's T20I
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@ICC)
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia beat India by four wickets in the second women's T20 International here on Saturday. Sent into bat, India were reeling at 81 for nine after the 17th over but Pooja Vastrakar (37 off 28 balls) guided the tourists to 118 for 9. Australia chased down the target with Tahlia McGrath scoring a match-winning 42 off 33 balls.

Except for skipper Harmanpreet Kaur's 28, none of the Indian top-order batters managed to get going as the team kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Brief scores: India: 118/9 in 20 overs (Pooja Vastrakar 37 not out, Harmanpreet Kaur 28; Sophie Molineux 2/11) Australia: 119/6 in 19.1 overs (Beth Mooney 34, Tahlia McGrath 42 not out; Rajeshwari Gayakwad 3/21).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 7 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 7 Pro India units

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet please' - Wimbledon proud to stay silent on issues, says CEO and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet pl...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspections - media; WHO says 'near' to solving issues on Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021