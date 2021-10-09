TenderCuts elevates 3 long-term employees as co-founders

Chennai, Oct 9 (PTI): Omnichannel meat and seafood brand TenderCuts on Saturday said it has elevated long-time employees Sasikumar Kallanai, Varun Prasad Chandran and Venkkatesan R as the co-founders of the company.

According to company's founder and CEO Nishanth Chandran, the decision to elevate the employees comes in the wake of TenderCuts planning to take up rapid retail expansion across the country.

TenderCuts is strengthening its core team in line with the expansion in top 15 cities over the next 12 months. Besides, it has also planned to double headcount to 2,000 during the period, a company statement said here.

Commenting on the elevation of the three employees, Chandran said each of them brings immense knowledge and experience from different spheres to make significant changes in the company. ''Their contribution has been exceptional throughout and they have played a major role in the success of the brand. We look forward to continue strong working relationship as they take up as co-founders'', he added.

Sasikumar Kallanai currently serves TenderCuts as chief business officer and Varun Prasad Chandran as the Chief Technology Officer. Venkatesan was the chief operating officer, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)