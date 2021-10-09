Left Menu

Maha: Four lanes of Kopri ROB in Thane inaugurated

PTI | Thane | Updated: 09-10-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 19:28 IST
Maha: Four lanes of Kopri ROB in Thane inaugurated
  • Country:
  • India

Four lanes of the Kopri rail overbridge (ROB) in Thane district were thrown open to traffic on Saturday, with officials claiming that the vital link will save fuel and speed up vehicular movement towards Mumbai and areas like JNPT, Nashik and further to Gujarat.

Officials said MMRDA and Central Railway were taking all efforts to ensure the remaining four lanes of the ROB are also commissioned within one year.

The bridge, first built in 1958, had got dilapidated and the construction of a new one started in April, 2018.

The ROB, which was inaugurated during the day by Maharashtra PWD minister Eknath Shinde, has a length of 796 metres and a width of 65 metres, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

Here's everything you need to know about NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 mission

 United States
2
MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 7 Pro India units

MIUI 12.5 update rolling out to Redmi Note 7 Pro India units

 India
3
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet please' - Wimbledon proud to stay silent on issues, says CEO and more

Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Pepi double gives US win over Jamaica; 'Quiet pl...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspections - media; WHO says 'near' to solving issues on Russia's Sputnik V vaccine and more

Health News Roundup: EU envoy says Russia delays EMA Sputnik V vaccine inspe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021