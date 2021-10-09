Air India acquisition by Tatas good for state-run carrier's future: Praful Patel

Former civil aviation minister Praful Patel on Saturday welcomed the acquisition of Air India by the Tata group terming it a ''good step'' for the future of the state-run carrier. Tata Sons will retake Air India - the airline it founded nearly 90 years back - as the government accepted its winning bid of Rs 18,000 crore to acquire 100 per cent of the debt-laden state-run carrier.

Speaking to reporters at the Nagpur airport, Patel supported the privatisation of Air India and said, ''Tata group taking over Air India is a good step for the future of Air India,'' he said.

