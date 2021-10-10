El Salvador to use bitcoin gains to fund veterinary hospital, president says
But it has surged more than 30% in the past week to its highest levels since May. The Bitcoin Trust, which Congress authorized in August, with a balance of $150 million, now has a "surplus" of $4 million, Bukele said. "So we decided to invest a part of that money in this: a veterinary hospital for our furry friends," Bukele wrote on Twitter. Bukele said the veterinary hospital would services for basic and emergency care as well as rehabilitation.
- Country:
- El Salvador
El Salvador will invest some of the $4 million gains it has obtained from its bitcoin operations to build a veterinary hospital, President Nayib Bukele said on Saturday.
Bitcoin lost almost 10% of its value on Sept. 9, after the Central American nation became the first worldwide to authorize the cryptocurrency as legal tender. But it has surged more than 30% in the past week to its highest levels since May. The Bitcoin Trust, which Congress authorized in August, with a balance of $150 million, now has a "surplus" of $4 million, Bukele said.
"So we decided to invest a part of that money in this: a veterinary hospital for our furry friends," Bukele wrote on Twitter. Bukele said the veterinary hospital would service for basic and emergency care as well as rehabilitation.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Bukele
- Central American
- Nayib Bukele
- Bitcoin
- Congress
- El Salvador
ALSO READ
Twitter to add Topics to Spaces, but with a limited start
Twitter says new videos will be less pixelated for better experience
MEDIA-Nigeria lifts Twitter ban with limits after four-month sanction - Bloomberg News
BSP launches its official Twitter handle
Trump asks US judge to force Twitter to restore his account