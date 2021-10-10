Discoms' outstanding dues to gencos rise 3.3 pc to Rs 1,16,127 cr in October

Total outstanding dues owed by electricity distribution companies (discoms) to power producers rose 3.3 percent year-on-year to Rs 1,16,127 crore in October.

Discoms owed a total of Rs 1,12,384 crore to power generation firms in October 2020, according to portal PRAAPTI (Payment Ratification And Analysis in Power procurement for bringing Transparency in Invoicing of generators).

Total dues in October 2021 also increased sequentially compared to Rs 1,12,815 crore in September this year.

The PRAAPTI portal was launched in May 2018 to bring in transparency in power purchase transactions between generators and discoms.

In October 2021, the total overdue amount, which was not cleared even after 45 days of a grace period offered by generators, stood at Rs 97,481 crore as against Rs 97,811 crore in the same month a year ago.

The overdue amount stood at Rs 96,316 crore in September this year.

Power producers give 45 days to discoms to pay bills for electricity supply. After that, outstanding dues become overdue and generators charge penal interest on that in most cases.

To give relief to power generation companies (gencos), the Centre enforced a payment security mechanism from August 1, 2019. Under this mechanism, discoms are required to open letters of credit for getting power supply.

The Centre had also given some breathers to discoms for paying dues to gencos because of the COVID-19-induced lockdown. The government had also waived penal charges for the late payment of dues.

In May 2020, the government had announced a Rs 90,000-crore liquidity infusion for discoms under which these utilities got loans at economical rates from Power Finance Corporation (PFC) and REC Ltd. This was a government initiative to help gencos remain afloat. Later, the liquidity infusion package was increased to Rs 1.2 lakh crore and further to Rs 1.35 lakh crore.

Discoms in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and Tamil Nadu account for the major portion of dues to gencos, the data showed.

Overdue of independent power producers amounted to 53.25 percent of the total overdue of Rs 97,481 crore of discoms in October 2021.

The proportion of central PSU gencos in the overdue was 26.69 percent.

Among the central public sector gencos, NLC India alone has an overdue amount of Rs 5,047.45 crore on discoms, followed by NTPC at Rs 3,974.25 crore and Damodar Valley Corporation at Rs 2,261.22 crore in October 2021.

Among private generators, discoms owe the highest overdue of Rs 25,717.97 crore to Adani Power, followed by Bajaj Group-owned Lalitpur Power Generation Company at Rs 3,645.56 crore in the month under review.

The overdue of non-conventional energy producers like solar and wind stood at Rs 17,010.44 crore in October 2021.

