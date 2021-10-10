Railway track electrification between Katihar, Guwahati completed: NFR

The NFR on Sunday said it has completed electrification work of railway tracks from Bihar's Katihar to Assam's Guwahati, which will provide seamless electric traction from New Delhi to this largest city in North East. Besides saving foreign exchange reserves spent on high-speed diesel (HSD) oil, it will ensure greener transportation and reduced carbon footprints, Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) spokesperson said in a statement here.

"Northeast Frontier Railway has successfully completed electrification work of total 649 RKM / 1,294 TKM from Katihar to Guwahati. This way Total HDN (High-Density Network) routes (649 RKM) falling in NFR have been commissioned with electric traction," the spokesperson said.

Route Kilometre (RKM) is used to express the total distance taken by a train to reach its destination, while a tonne-kilometre (TKM) represents the transport of one tonne of goods by a given transport mode. "This great feat will now connect New Delhi to Guwahati on seamless electric traction. This is yet another effort by NFR for capital connectivity by Green Transportation," the statement said. The inspection of 107 RKM/273 TKM was undertaken from October 7 to 9.

Passenger trains with higher speed and heavier goods trains can now be run, the spokesperson said.

