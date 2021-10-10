Left Menu

Sales tax on aviation turbine fuel reduced to 1 percent in J-K: Officials

PTI | Agarmalwa | Updated: 10-10-2021 20:34 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 20:33 IST
Sales tax on aviation turbine fuel reduced to 1 percent in J-K: Officials
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Council, which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, on Sunday decided to reduce the sales tax on aviation turbine fuel (ATF) to one percent, an official spokesman said.

This decision is part of a slew of measures taken by the UT administration recently to promote air traffic to Jammu and Kashmir, he said.

Farooq Khan and Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, advisors to the Lieutenant Governor, Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J-K, and Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the LG attended the meeting, the spokesman said.

Recently, the airstrip at Jammu airport was extended and consequently, airlines were allowed to operate flights to full capacity, he said.

Additionally, late evening flights were allowed both at Jammu and Srinagar airports. These measures are expected to ensure affordable airfares for flights operating to Jammu and Srinagar airports, the spokesman said.

With the reduced airfare on account of reduction in sales tax on ATF, the air traffic is expected to increase which will boost both tourism and economic activities in the region, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a ‘twindemic,’ making the need for vaccination all the more urgent

Flu season paired with COVID-19 presents the threat of a ‘twindemic,’ making...

 United States
2
Soccer-Boca Juniors punished by CONMEBOL after Copa Libertadores clashes

Soccer-Boca Juniors punished by CONMEBOL after Copa Libertadores clashes

 Argentina
3
Latest OnePlus Nord 2 update brings September security patch and more

Latest OnePlus Nord 2 update brings September security patch and more

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Two Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pill for moderate COVID-19; Russia's daily COVID-19 death toll hits record high 968 and more

Health News Roundup: Two Indian drugmakers to end trials of generic Merck pi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021