North Central Railway runs Kisan Rail service with potatoes from Agra

PTI | Mathura | Updated: 10-10-2021 21:21 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 21:08 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The North Central Railway ran a Kisan Rail service from Agra, transporting 264 tons of potatoes to Assam's Jorhat, officials said on Sunday.

''Against an actual fare of Rs 13,14,089, only Rs 6,69,929 was charged for transporting the potato crop by 00494 Kisan Rail,'' S K Srivastava, Divisional Commercial Manager and Public Relations Officer of Agra Division of the North Central Railway, said.

The train loaded with 264 tons of potatoes packed in 5,160 bags was run from Agra's Yamuna Bridge railway station on Saturday, the official said.

The facility was provided since there has been a bumper crop of potato in and around Agra this year, officials said.

