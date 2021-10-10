Left Menu

Nagpur woman killed after speeding truck hits her motorcycle

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 10-10-2021 21:21 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 21:12 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A motorcycle-borne woman was killed after being hit by a container truck in Koradi area of Nagpur, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened late Saturday night when Manisha Khode, a resident of Kapri, was going home after visiting the Koradi Devi temple, an official said.

''The accident happened at Faras Square. A speeding container truck hit her vehicle from the rear, and Khode, who sustained severe injuries, was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital,'' he said.

Koradi police have booked the driver for causing death by negligence and rash driving, he informed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

