Maha bandh over Lakhimpur violence: Several trade groups extend support in Pune

Several trade organisations in Pune have expressed support for Monday's Maharashtra bandh called by the ruling MVA constituents and other outfits to protest against the October 3 killing of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh.

The Federation of Trade Association of Pune (FTAP) president Fattechand Ranka said all shops, except those dealing in essential items, will remain closed till 3 pm on Monday.

Over 2,000 traders dealing in fruits, vegetables, flowers, grains, onions and potatoes etc will support the bandh to show solidarity with farmers who play an all-important role in their sector, said Rohan Ursal, secretary of the Shree Chhatrapati Shivaji Market Yard Adate (Traders) Association.

Transport is also likely to be hit in Maharashtra's second largest city as rickshaw unions have decided to not ply their vehicles during the duration of the shutdown on Monday.

''Our organisation and several other transport groups will be supporting the bandh,'' said Rickshaw Panchayat functionary Nitin Pawar.

However, commuting respite for the public is expected from the civic-run Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd, which has decided to run extra buses on Monday.

''As PMPML services fall under the essential category, we will be functioning on Monday, and have decided to ply extra buses, on all routes if needed,'' said its transport manager DM Zende.

