Three dead in road crash in Kanpur

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 10-10-2021 22:21 IST | Created: 10-10-2021 22:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three people died in a head-on collision between a truck and a trailer on the Kanpur-Hamirpur highway here on Sunday morning, police said.

Both vehicles caught fire after the collision, and their drivers and a helper were burnt alive, Superintendent of Police (Kanpur Outer) Ashtbhuja Singh said.

The deadly crash led to a kilometre-long traffic jam, he said.

The deceased were identified as Mahesh (45), alias Rudrapal, and Ankit Pal (25) of Fatehpur, and Kanchedi Kushwaha (45) of Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh, the police said, adding that a cleaner on board the truck had a narrow escape.

Singh said fire tenders were called in to douse the fire.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

